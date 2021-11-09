MSgt. Cheyenne Bode retires after 20 years of service

Senior Master Sergeant Cheyenne M. Bode, a Petersburg area native, was honored for 20 years of service, Nov. 30, 2001 to Nov. 30, 2021, at the 661st Aeronautical Systems Squadron in Denver, CO. A retirement ceremony was held for him on Aug. 27, 2021.Senior Master Sergeant Bode was the Director of Logistics.Bode led the depot logistics team responsible for supporting 11 programs, utilized 245 field service contact logistics, personnel supporting classified missions across 18 worldwide sites, as well as oversite of Special Project Depot at contractor facilities and multiple CONUS and OCONUS operating locations.He supervised program execution efforts for multiple program managers on all logistics issues concerning policies, procedures, and analysis for various programs.