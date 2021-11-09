St. Edward celebrates during Holiday Extravaganza weekend

St. Edward celebrated with pre-Christmas shopping and many special events during the Holiday Extravanga weekend, Nov. 4-6.One of the annual highlights is the Santa Run, which was held Saturday morning, Nov. 6.About 20 runners took part in this year’s 12th annual 5K race. There was also a one-mile race for children, and a short “Santa’s Little Helpers” footrace with six competitors.Kalie (Whidden) Carfield, a St. Edward native, returns each year from Auburn to stage the race with her husband, Shawn, and three children. Her parents, Francis and Virginia Whidden of St. Edward, have also helped out each year from the beginning.Another highlight was the Aebleskiver Supper on Friday evening, and a planetarium program on Saturday at the library.