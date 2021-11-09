Threats by student investigated

An incident involving a student who made threats toward students was investigated last week at Boone Central Schools.

The threats were allegedly made both in person and via social media.

The Albion Police Department said the threat was investigated on Thursday, and the student was taken into custody. Legal action was pending last week, and the case was under investigation. Nebraska State Patrol was assisting the Albion Police Department with the investigation.

An email was sent from Boone Central Superintendent Nicole Hardwick to the school district parents addressing the situation Thursday morning.

Boone County Attorney John Morgan had no further update on the case early this week.