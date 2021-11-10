Bank of Newman Grove merges with Citizens State Bank

Citizens State Bank and Bank of Newman Grove have announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Citizens State Bank intends to acquire the Bank of Newman Grove, subject to regulatory approval.

Chartered in 1888, Citizens State Bank is headquartered in Wisner, with approximately $440 million in assets currently.

Bank of Newman Grove President Patrick L Gerhart, stated: “The Bank of Newman Grove is pleased to welcome Citizens State Bank to the Newman Grove community. We know that this will be a very good fit for our customers.”

Citizens Insurance Group will also acquire Gerhart Insurance Agency.