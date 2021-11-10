Newman Grove elementary ranked by U.S. News

U.S. News recently analyzed 102,610 pre-K, elementary and middle schools. It found that Newman Grove Elementary was one of the best.

The ranking was announced online recently.

Newman Grove Elementary School is located in a remote rural setting. The student population of Newman Grove Elementary School is 126 and the school serves PK-6.

Superintendent Mikal Shalikow noted that many factors were involved in the ranking, and it is a positive for Newman Grove Public Schools.