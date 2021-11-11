‘Hairball’ and Strange Daze coming to Boone County

A special concert featuring Hair Ball and Strange Daze will be coming to Boone County Feb. 11, 2022 at the Niewohner Arena on the fairgrounds.

Hairball is billed as much more than a tribute band. Now in their 21st year, the band provides a rock and roll experience focusing on some of the biggest hits of the 1980s by such bands as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

Tickets are now on sale at Grosch Irrigation, Albion, and at boonecountyfairne.org.

The event is sponsored by the Boone County Ag & Education Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11, and the show starts at 7 p.m.