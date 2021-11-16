Albion eight-year-old gets help battling brain tumor

For more than four years, Claire Bennett, eight-year-old daughter of Ross and Nicole Bennett of Albion, has been suffering from seizures caused by a tumor deep in her brain. She and her mother are now making trips to Stanford Children’s Hospital in California, where she will be undergoing surgery.

Fortunately, Claire and her family have help in the battle. One of those sources of help came from her third grade classmate, Reid Buck, son of John and Kim Buck, who conducted a T-shirt fundraiser for Claire. Reid designed the shirts, which are printed by LoCo’s and sold by Reid. With many donors participating, this project has raised $1,050 so far.

Help and support has also come from people Claire has met only recently.

