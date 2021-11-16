Newman Grove salutes veterans, recognizes sculptor

Area veterans were honored for their service during the annual Veterans Day program at Newman Grove High School Gym on Thursday, Nov. 11.Featured speaker was Aaron Wyatt, who spoke at both Newman Grove and Albion.A special guest was Raymond Anderson, who sculpted the bronze statue that was placed by the Roll Call Veterans Wall. Raymond was a U.S. Army Captain and a 1967-68 Vietnam vet.He said he wanted the statue to show the deepest respect for those who have gone before. The statue weighs approximately 300 pounds and took him about six months to complete, working three to four hours each day.Raymond was made a lifetime member of American Legion Post #73 and was also given a Challenge Point by American Legion Riders, Chapter 162 and Post #73.