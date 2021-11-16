NRD creates ‘Water Use Area’ in Boone County

Responding to groundwater concerns in the Petersburg area, the Lower Loup Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted at their Oct. 28 meeting to implement a new groundwater restricted use area in northern Boone County.

The new restriction means new groundwater acre transfers, new supplemental wells, and new irrigated acres will not be allowed in this area of Boone County in the future.

The NRD board decision was prompted by concerns from landowners this summer that their domestic wells were having trouble pumping during peak irrigation season.

LLNRD General Manager Russell Callan said that the district’s annual groundwater measurements in that area showed the aquifer levels were increasing. However, when the aquifer is stressed, shallower domestic wells were experiencing trouble pumping.

