St. Edward marks 50 years for Centennial Cottages

November 16, 2021
Helping to host the open house at Centennial Cottages in St. Edward Sunday were Executive Director Torrie Reardon (center), and board members Susan Nissen, left, and Vickie Fritzges, right.
Centennial Cottages at St. Edward celebrated its 50-year anniversary with an open house on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14.
Visitors viewed a photo display and memorabilia, and refreshments were served.
The apartment complex was built in 1970 to accommodate low-income elderly residents. Rental rates are based on the residents’ incomes.
The original five-building complex contained 20 one-bedroom units and a community building with a recreation room, laundry, maintenance room and office space.
The complex was later renovated to include 10 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.
