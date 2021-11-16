St. Edward marks 50 years for Centennial Cottages
Visitors viewed a photo display and memorabilia, and refreshments were served.
The apartment complex was built in 1970 to accommodate low-income elderly residents. Rental rates are based on the residents’ incomes.
The original five-building complex contained 20 one-bedroom units and a community building with a recreation room, laundry, maintenance room and office space.
The complex was later renovated to include 10 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units.
