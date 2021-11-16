Stacey Ziemba resigns as County Highway Superintendent

Boone County Highway Superintendent Stacey Ziemba submitted her resignation to the County Commissioners on Monday, Nov. 15.The resignation will be effective Friday, Nov. 19. Ziemba did not announce her future career plans, and no further information was given by the county board.Ziemba became assistant highway superintendent on Dec. 1, 2016, and was appointed highway superintendent, replacing Darrel Thorin, at the end of 2016.Larry Temme, board chairman, thanked Ziemba for her past five years of service to the county.The position will now be advertised.