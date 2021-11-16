Vaccine mandate applies to BCHC staff

Boone County Health Center announced this week that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will apply to the health center.

The Biden-Harris Administration has issued orders requiring health care organizations participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to implement a policy mandating the COVID-19 vaccination.

This applies all BCHC staff including: employees, licensed practitioners, volunteers, students, trainees and vendors. This also includes any individual providing care, treatment, or other services for the organization under contract or by other agreement.

Boone County Health Center, in consultation with legal counsel, must ensure all covered staff are fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, unless medical necessity requires delay or one of two exemptions are approved.

Complete story in the Nov. 17 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.