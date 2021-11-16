Veterans Day speaker focuses on service

As an Army veteran, Aaron Wyatt found it difficult to respond at times to a simple message: “Thank you for your service.”

“It often made me uncomfortable to hear those five words,” said Wyatt. “I just never knew how to respond. It took me a long time to realize a simple, ‘your welcome’ would be appropriate.

Wyatt, a 1997 Albion High School graduate who served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he imagined saying those words to some of his peers and fellow veterans.

“I finally realized there were men and women I personally knew who would never hear these words from anyone, because they never made it home,” he said.

On the gym’s digital screen, he shared pictures of Manderson Lehr, World War I pilot from Albion who was killed in action in 1918; Norm Green, an Albion soldier who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1968, and Captain Edward Iwan, who was killed in action in Iraq in 2004.

“I began to wonder what they would have done with their lives had they made it home,” said Wyatt.

He decided his answer in paying tribute to those veterans and others would be to live a more noble life, and to be of service to others.

The Albion Veterans Day program included many facets, including:

– presentation of the Living Veteran award to Doyle Young;

– a special photo display of area veterans in the school’s main hallway. and

– presentation of Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen awards to students.

Full stories in the Nov. 17 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.