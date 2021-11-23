Cloverlodge to meet vaccine mandate

To ensure the safety of residents, team members and visitors, and in response to the recent federal mandate, Cloverlodge Care Center, St. Edward, will require team members and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

To meet the federal deadline for compliance, individuals must receive the first dose of the vaccine by December 6. As with other vaccines, certain exemptions will be allowed for medical or religious reasons.

Vetter Senior Living, parent company of Cloverlidge Care Center, urges everyone who is eligible, and especially those who provide care to seniors, to get vaccinated.

Complete story in the Nov. 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.