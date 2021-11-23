Community meeting held to discuss future use of school property

A good-sized crowd of interested patrons were present Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021, to hear an update on the Petersburg school from the steering committee. Members present were: Larry Temme, Travis Petsche, Doug Koch, Jason Zabka, Tina Stokes and Mitch Koch. Not attending were Jan Temme and Ashley Thieman.Temme addressed the crowd saying, “We’ve been going through this process a long time and feel it’s time to tell you how we got here and what some of our plans are.”He added: “After the first of the year, the Petersburg Village Board had been contacted by Boone Central School and were at a stalemate. The village board had no funding available for such a purchase. In May, there was a Petersburg campus school open house, which I attended.”An appraisal was completed and in June discussions began. The appraisal listed the property as 41,000 square foot at 75 cents a square foot. The three-story building would be taken down and that left the property at $1 a square foot.Petersburg area residents will be asked to serve on a variety of committees as the process continues.