Community meeting held to discuss future use of school property
Temme addressed the crowd saying, “We’ve been going through this process a long time and feel it’s time to tell you how we got here and what some of our plans are.”
He added: “After the first of the year, the Petersburg Village Board had been contacted by Boone Central School and were at a stalemate. The village board had no funding available for such a purchase. In May, there was a Petersburg campus school open house, which I attended.”
An appraisal was completed and in June discussions began. The appraisal listed the property as 41,000 square foot at 75 cents a square foot. The three-story building would be taken down and that left the property at $1 a square foot.
Petersburg area residents will be asked to serve on a variety of committees as the process continues.
Complete story in the Nov. 24 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.