Concrete pour completed for new bank in Petersburg

Foundation and basement forms had been poured last week for the new Cedar Rapids State Bank branch on the east side of Highway 14 in Petersburg.

Celebrating the start of construction last Friday were (back, l.-r.) bank officers Ross Knott, Jeremy Ondracek, Mallory Roan, Amanda Mogensen and John Morrow.

Contractors (front) include Kyle Liss, Tyler Seda and (not pictured) Chris Borer.

Morrow said framing and sheeting will likely be done this winter, followed by plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

Paving and landscaping are planned in the summer and early fall, with opening expected in the fall of 2022.