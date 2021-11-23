Guthard is first Nebraskan to receive ‘Diamond Award’

Harley Guthard, a long-time farmer in the Cedar Rapids area, became the first recipient in Nebraska to receive the prestigious Diamond Award from the National Society Descendants of American Farmers.He was also the fifth in the nation to receive this award, which recognizes and honors the hard-working farmers who have given 60 years or more of their life to farming. A certificate was provided to Harley courtesy of the society.Award winners will be showcased on their national website at: www.nsdoaf.com.Harley Guthard was born in 1943 in North Platte. He, his brother, and their parents moved from North Platte to a farm southeast of Cedar Rapids when Harley was seven years old.In 1952, Harley’s father Ed was diagnosed with polio. Harley finished eighth grade and was 14 years old when he took over the farming operation, and he also rented ground from other people since his dad was laid up with polio.