Holiday events coming up in Newman Grove

Festival of Trees

Newman Grove’s annual Festival of Trees will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Creek Road Barn, west of Newman Grove at 1846 330th Street.

Vendors and decorated trees will be available.

Yuletide Fest

Newman Grove’s annual Yuletide Fest will be held Friday, Dec. 3, throughout the downtown area.

Caroling in the street will be from 4 to 4:45 p.m., and the mule train rides for children will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

From 4 to 7:30 p.m., vendors will be open at the Southside Lounge and the Community Center.