Landauer elected president of Professional Developers of Iowa

Shannon Landauer, a native of Spalding, was recently elected as board president of the Professional Developers of Iowa.Mrs. Landauer currently serves as President/CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation.She started her career with the Boone County Development Agency in Albion, serving first as secretary and then as executive director of BCDA for 5 1/2 years.Landauer left the BCDA position in December of 2013 to accept a post as executive director with the Carroll, IA, Area Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce.