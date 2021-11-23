Special events start next week for Big Give

Throughout the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 4, participating organizations will be hosting Big Give events to invite the public to learn more about their mission and project, and to create another opportunity to give. Some of the special events are:

• Monday, Nov. 29 through Saturday, Dec. 4, stop in for coffee and cookies at the Beaver Valley Senior Center, St. Edward:

• Wednesday, Dec. 1: St. Edward Public Library and the St. Edward Economic Development Co. serving barbecued ribs meals to go from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 2: KC Hall in Albion. Chili soup to go will be available 5 to 8 p.m., Blessings in a Backpack will also be holding a bake sale at the same location; additional events are the Holiday Light Parade and visits with Santa Claus.

• Friday, Dec. 3: Boone County Foundation Fund will host the Boone County Big Give Wrap Party at Albion Country Club, beginning at 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 4: Boone County Fitness Center will host a children’s concert and program by The String Beans at 2 p.m.

More details in the Nov. 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.