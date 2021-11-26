Woman dies in one-car accident near Cedar Rapids

A Missouri woman died in a one-vehicle accident in southwest Boone County on Thursday morning, Nov. 25, 2021, near the intersection of Highway 56 and 340th Street.

Boone County Sheriff’s office received the accident report at 10:50 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, the deputy found a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Sandra Daniels of Springfield, MO, apparently died from injuries sustained from the accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred about two miles east of Cedar Rapids on Highway 56. The driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle on the roadway. The vehicle struck a stop sign and entered the north ditch.

This case is still under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s office. No further details are being released at this time.