Boxing event scheduled at Community Center

A boxing event will be held at the St. Edward Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Billed as the St. Edward Slugfest & Nebraska State Silver Gloves Championship, the event is sponsored by The Sweatbox Boxing Club from Columbus in association with USA Boxing.

There is an admission charge. Proceeds will be distributed equally between area boxing clubs and a Boone County charitable organization yet to be determined. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and bouts begin at 6 p.m.