Special Events

Cardinal Classic Beef Show set here Dec. 10-12

November 30, 2021
Last year’s Cardinal Classic attracted over 400 exhibitors from 10 states.
Boone County Fairgrounds will be busy on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, when the second annual Cardinal Classic Beef Show comes to the Niewohner Arena.
Last year, this event featured some 400 entries from Nebraska and nine other states.
Exhibitors must be eligible for 4-H, FFA or junior breed associations in 2021.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the barn opens at 8 a.m. and check-in starts at 12 noon. Showmanship contests begin at 7 p.m. for pee wee, junior, intermediate and senior divisions, with ages determined as of Jan. 1, 2022.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, check-in starts at 7 a.m. and market beef check-ins close at 10 a.m. Market animal show begins at noon in two rings.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, check-in will be from 7 to 8 a.m. only. The breeding heifer show starts at 9 a.m.