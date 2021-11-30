Cardinal Classic Beef Show set here Dec. 10-12

Boone County Fairgrounds will be busy on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 10-12, when the second annual Cardinal Classic Beef Show comes to the Niewohner Arena.Last year, this event featured some 400 entries from Nebraska and nine other states.Exhibitors must be eligible for 4-H, FFA or junior breed associations in 2021.On Friday, Dec. 10, the barn opens at 8 a.m. and check-in starts at 12 noon. Showmanship contests begin at 7 p.m. for pee wee, junior, intermediate and senior divisions, with ages determined as of Jan. 1, 2022.On Saturday, Dec. 11, check-in starts at 7 a.m. and market beef check-ins close at 10 a.m. Market animal show begins at noon in two rings.On Sunday, Dec. 12, check-in will be from 7 to 8 a.m. only. The breeding heifer show starts at 9 a.m.