Cardinal Kids Club gains $15,000 grant to support its programs

Cardinal Kids Club (CKC) after-school program has received a $7,500 Youth Engagement Grant provided by an anonymous donor to Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF). When combined with a required 1 to 1 local match from Boone County Foundation Fund, that’s an overall investment of $15,000 in the future of the CKC program.Youth Engagement Grants were made available exclusively to members of the NCF network of affiliated funds, including Boone County Foundation Fund, and are being used in Greater Nebraska communities across the state to provide youth with high-quality learning experiences.Like many other after-school programs, the CKC relies heavily on grant funding and community support and partnerships to remain financially sustainable. The Youth Engagement Grant will greatly enhance the ability to expose youth in Boone County to hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning experiences.