Christmas lighting contest underway at St. Edward

St. Edward is holding a holiday lighting contest for the 2021 Christmas season, and all homes within the city limits will be judged during the week of Dec. 13.

This community event is sponsored by the St. Edward FFA Chapter with assistance from Loup Power District and the St. Edward Community Club.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three displays, and winners will receive their checks by mail.

Winning houses will be announced in the Albion News/Boone County Tribune.