Festival of Trees kicked of Newman Grove holiday season

Celebration of the 2021 Christmas season at Newman Grove opened with the annual Festival of Trees last Saturday, Nov. 27.

About 180 people attend the festival, which was held this year at the Creek Road Barn west of Newman Grove.

Next event for the community is the Yuletide Fest to be held this Friday, Dec. 3, in the downtown area.

Schedule is in this week’s Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.