Putting for Scott Nelson family will be Saturday

A special fundraiser event to benefit Scott Nelson and his family in Newman Grove on Saturday, Dec. 4, will start with food and registrations of four-person teams at 4:30 p.m. in the Newman Grove Community Center.
The teams are asked to register early and keep in order to keep the tournament moving smoothly.
A chili and chicken noodle soup meal will be held at the community center, 4:30 to 7:45, and is sponsored by the school.
Scott is fighting cancer, and is undergoing treatments in Omaha. He has been a Newman Grove School Board member for over eight years and is a volunteer youth coach, in addition to being a father and husband.
Hole locations will be:
#1 — Newman Grove Bowl; #2 — Flood Logistics at Growing Solutions; #3 — Growing Solutions; #4 — Anderson Insurance; #5 — Energize Dance Studio; #6 — Shell Creek Market; #7 — Hilltop Roll-Offs and Sheila’s Sheer Design; #8 — City Cafe; #9 — Jodi’s Hair Classic; #10 — South Side Lounge, where scorecards will be collected.
Cards will be collected at 8:45 p.m.
