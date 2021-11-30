Putting for Scott Nelson family will be Saturday

A special fundraiser event to benefit Scott Nelson and his family in Newman Grove on Satur­day, Dec. 4, will start with food and registrations of four-person teams at 4:30 p.m. in the Newman Grove Community Center.

The teams are asked to register early and keep in order to keep the tournament moving smoothly.

A chili and chicken noodle soup meal will be held at the community center, 4:30 to 7:45, and is sponsored by the school.

Scott is fighting cancer, and is un­dergoing treatments in Omaha. He has been a Newman Grove School Board member for over eight years and is a volunteer youth coach, in addition to being a father and hus­band.

Hole locations will be:

#1 — Newman Grove Bowl; #2 — Flood Logistics at Growing Solu­tions; #3 — Growing Solutions; #4 — Anderson Insurance; #5 — Ener­gize Dance Studio; #6 — Shell Creek Market; #7 — Hilltop Roll-Offs and Sheila’s Sheer Design; #8 — City Cafe; #9 — Jodi’s Hair Classic; #10 — South Side Lounge, where score­cards will be collected.

Cards will be collected at 8:45 p.m.