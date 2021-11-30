Village Board publishes letter on Campylobacter issue

Petersburg Village Board is publishing a letter to Petersburg residents this week regarding the investigation of Campylobacter in the community.

The letter refers to two memos from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the first on Oct. 1 and the second on Nov. 22.

The source of Campylobacter has not yet been finalized, and additional testing of the water supply is being done.

The letter is on page 1, with additional material on page 6 of the Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.