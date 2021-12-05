Tractor, train collide south of St. Edward

St. Edward area farmer Francis Whidden was injured in a collision Thursday, Dec. 2, involving the tractor he was driving and a Nebraska Central Railroad train.Boone County Sheriff’s office reported the accident occured at about 4:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on 360th Street south of St. Edward.Whidden was driving a Massey Ferguson tractor westbound on 360th Street and the Nebraska Central train was southbound when it collided with the tractor at the crossing.Whidden was transported to Boone County Health Center, and from there was transported to Lincoln for treatment of his injuries.The tractor was broken apart by the impact and was a total loss, with moderate damage to the train.The crossing is located on 360th Street about one-third of a mile east of 330th Ave. The accident remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s office.