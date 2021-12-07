Big Give preliminary total over $197,000

Total gifts and the number of givers were lower for the 2021 Big Give, but it was still considered a very successful campaign for the 28 participating organizations.

Preliminary total for the Big Give stood at $197,188 from 950 donors as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 7.

There were only a few major capital projects this year, which meant fewer large donations to specific projects.

The total will increase when sponsor dollars are added after expenses of the annual fund drive are paid. The website, www.bcbiggive.org, is still being updated as new tabulations become available.

