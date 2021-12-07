Education Department releases latest student assessments

In releasing the latest state assessments of student achievement for public schools, the Nebraska Department of Education noted the impact of COVID-19 on student learning during both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

NDE noted that the pandemic caused many negative impacts to teaching and learning during both school years.

The Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) tests were administered to elementary third, fourth and fifth grades, and to middle school grades six, seven and eight. Statewide, the results for all grades showed 48 percent of students meeting or exceeding standards in English Language Arts and 46 percent meeting or exceeding standards in mathematics.

Individual school and grade level testing data is only available for groups with more than 10 students to protect confidential information about individual students as required by federal law.

This week’s Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune includes base results in English Language Arts and mathematics for Boone Central, Newman Grove, Riverside and St. Edward Public Schools.