Jill and Dawn to present Dec. 12 concert

Albion Area Arts Council will present a concert by local artists Dawn Bussey-Smith and Jill Nore at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 12th at the Boone Central Performance Gym in Albion.

Dawn retired in 2014 as director of the Boone Central Schools vocal program, and Jill continues to serve as accompanist for the program. They will be joined by guest artists Kelli Bauer, Nathan Devine, Jacob Nore, Julia Nore, Judy Pribnow, Annie Baum-Rassmussen and Halie Smith.