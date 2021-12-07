Longtime foundation leaders are honored

Two longtime leaders of the Boone County Foundation Fund Advisory Committee have stepped down from their positions this year.Rex Mahoney and Jay Wolf stepped down from the Boone County Foundation Fund advisory committee after serving for many years. Rex served for more than 10 years and Jay has been involved with the FAC since his parents helped establish the organization in the mid-1990’s.They were presented gifts from BCFF by Tina Stokes and Kurt Kruse during the Big Give Wrap Party Friday evening, Dec. 3, at Albion Country Club.