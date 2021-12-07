Village publishes CDC update on Campylobacter

Petersburg Village Board is publishing an Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Report on testing for Campylobacter the Village of Petersburg water supply from the Nebraska DHHS and Centers for Disease Control.

Samples were collected on Nov. 4, 2021 and received Nov. 5, 2021. The updated report was issued Nov. 30.

Six unfiltered water samples were collected from four locations by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, as well as a refrigerator water sample from a case home.

The complete report is published in this week’s Petersburg Press.