Yuletide Fest brings many to Newman Grove

Newman Grove community welcomed many local residents and visitors to ring in the Christmas season at Yuletide Fest last Friday evening, Dec. 3.Students were singing Christmas carols at various businesses from 4 to 4:45 p.m.The community center was a hub of activity, with a variety of craft and fund-raiser booths and food. Santa Claus used the community center as his headquarters to visit with children from 7 to 9 p.m.Carriage rides were available from Dennis McCloud, and rides on the “mule train’ started at the community center.Most businesses and many vendor booths were open to shoppers throughout the evening.