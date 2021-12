Newman Grove FFA hosts District Leadership Skills

Newman Grove FFA Chapter hosted the District 2 Leadership Development Events (LDE) Contest at Newman Grove on Monday, Dec. 6.

Elyssa Cuevas of Newman Grove earned the third place purple ribbon in Senior Public Address and is a state contest alternate.

Chelsa Reardon earned a purple ribbon in Job Interview.

Other Newman Grove FFA members earning ribbon awards were

• Mara Ranslem, blue ribbon in Job Interview;

• Zander Jarecki, blue ribbon in Creed Speaking;

• Kiera Voelker, blue ribbon in Ag Discovery;

• Kailey Patzel, blue ribbon, People in Ag Poster Contest.

• Brooke Forre, red ribbon in Junior Public Address;

• Halie Nelsen, red ribbon in Creed Speaking.