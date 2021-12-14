Dan Reardon was appointed as a new member of the St. Edward School Board during the board’s regular meeting Monday night, Dec. 13. He will start his term at the January board meeting.
The board also accepted the resignation of Gay Drozd as custodian effective July 31, 2022.
A lease agreement for use of the St. Edward Community Building was tabled until the January meeting.
Reardon joins St. Edward School Board
