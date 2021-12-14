Albion area businesses and individuals are invited to take part in the annual Ugly Sweater Contest this Friday, Dec. 17, sponsored by Albion ThriftyWay.
Just take a picture of your group in the office, your friends or yourself in your ugly sweater, and place it on the Albion ThriftyWay Facebook page.
Winners will be announced later in the day.
Ugly sweaters will be featured Friday
