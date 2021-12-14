The issues of Campylobacter and tests of the village water supply were discussed at the Petersburg Village Board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Many were present to ask questions and provide input on the bacteria that has sickened a number of residents since the end of August.
The meeting story is in the Dec. 15 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
Village Board discusses Campylobacter issue
