‘Pure Nebraska’ to feature Boone Beginnings

“Pure Nebraska” on Channels 10/11 will feature Boone Beginnings in Albion on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m.

The episode will include a video of the Boone Beginnings grand opening on Nov. 7, produced by Brian Kreikemeier of the Nebraska Community Foundation, followed by remarks from Jay Wolf, Boone Beginnings treasurer.

The work of the Boone County Foundation will also be highlighted.