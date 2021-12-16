Power crews busy repairing outages after Wednesday’s fast-moving storm

Cornhusker Public Power District crews responded to customer outages caused by a fast-moving afternoon storm on Wednesday December 15, 2021.The high winds tripped breakers, broke poles, and caused tree limbs to fall on power lines. Approximately 1,000 customers were without power between 3:30 pm and midnight in the areas west and southwest of Humphrey, north and east of Columbus, the Leigh area, and the Lindsay area. The operations department reported approximately 20 broken or downed power poles.A Cornhusker Public Power District substation south of Lindsay was out due to a sub transmission line down. Crews switched lines to get the substation back on. There were also many individual outages throughout the service area.Cornhusker Public Power District reminds people treat all downed powerlines as if they are energized, keep your distance, and report them to Cornhusker Public Power District.