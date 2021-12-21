The week began in promising fashion for the Boone Central Cardinals Tuesday – a 75-29 victory over inept Twin River – but ultimately turned as nasty as a winter storm over the weekend.

Mid-State Conference rival Norfolk Catholic thumped the Cards 57-39 Friday at Norfolk. Trying to rebound, Boone (3-3) found facing the #2 ranked squad in Class C2 a challenging impediment and were blitzed 62-43 by visiting Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Saturday.

