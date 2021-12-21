Audrey M. Sueper

Audrey Marie Sueper, 76, of Albion, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion. Audrey is survived by her husband Richard of Albion, four daughters: Linda (Dan) Frauendorfer of St. Bernard, Sue (Terry) Beckman of Norfolk, Laurie (Scott) Hunt of Aurora, and Joan (Jay) Beardsley of Minot, ND, son Joseph (Leila) Sueper of Parker, CO, 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son David Martin Sueper and sister Doris (Del) Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Complete obituary in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune