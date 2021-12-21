Cardinal wrestlers enjoy strong week of action

It was a pretty big week for the Boone Central Cardinals, scoring a dual victory over traditional mat power York Thursday, then placing second to noted annual heavyweight Aurora in Saturday’s Boone Central Duals.

Taming Dukes

Boone Central defeated York 45-33 on its home mat Thursday, urged on by enthusiastic Cardinal crowd.

“The Cardinals beat York for the first time in some years,” said Boone Coach Josh Majerus. “We have come close, but in my first three seasons here, we have fallen short to York, which usually has a good team.”

Boone began like a lightning bolt, building a 39-12 lead in the lower and mid weight classes. The Cards recorded four falls, a tech fall and a major decision. The Dukes battled back, winning four of the final five weights, but could not make up the deep deficit.

“We used our experience to win this one,” Majerus commented. “We also had some freshmen win matches that they must for us to win. We were without state qualifier Ashton Schafer, but thankfully have guys that can fill in when guys are sick.”

Boone Central had some tough competition in the Boone Central Duals Saturday, featuring Class B #3 Aurora and Class C’s preseason #1 (though short-handed) Central City.

The Cardinals came through with flying colors, defeating the Bison and losing a close fight to Aurora. Boone Central finished 3-1 to earn runn-up honors behind the Huskies.

“We have not beaten Central City in several years,” Majerus noted. “Today, the guys stopped that. It was nice to see the Cardinals top a Top 5 Class C team.

“Wrestling is an individual sport, but this team does it for the team. It takes a group effort, and not giving up bonus points is important.”

Boone had a quick start vs. Central City with forfeit wins at 195, 220 and 285. The Cardinals sealed their 48-34 victory with consecutive wins by Carson Wood, Gavin Dozler, Jaxson Schafer and Sam Grape, and a pin by Ashton Schafer at 170.

Another blitz – consecutive bonus point wins by Wood, Tracy Perez, Gavin Dozler, Jaxson Schafer, Grape and Ashton Schafer seemingly put Boone in position for victory against Aurora, but the Huskies scored pins in three of the four final matches, along with a forfeit win, to rally for a 45-34 decision.

Jaxson and Ashton Schafer were barely winded at the end of a dominant day that saw them score pins in all eight of their matches. Ashton had sticks in :08, :12, :21 and 1:29; and Jaxson put away foes in :10, :30, :37 and :54.

Complete results in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune