Newman Grove’s Red Cross annual Jane King Memorial Blood Drive was held on December 13, 2021 at Fellowship Bible Church. We had 66 donors collecting 62 units of blood.Donors achieving gallon milestones were:• Two gallons: Brad Wallin and Mike Kroeger;• Four gallons: Lila Schriver;• Five gallons: Randy Benson;• 18 gallons: Jerry Lyon.Power Red donors were Daniel Wondercheck, Tom Haase, Bradley Wallin, Brian Wallin, Verdell Nelson, Larry Boschen and Victoria Wissenburg.