Rosella M. Braun

Rosella Marie Braun, 84, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Brookestone Acres, Columbus. Rosella is survived by her 11 children: Anthony of Cedar Rapids, William of Columbus, Susan of Bloomington, IL, Charles (Deb) of Cedar Rapids, Leo of Fort Collins, CO, Kenneth (Ann) of Wahoo, Robert (Natalie) of Columbus, Leonard (April) of Friend, Mark (Diane) of Omaha, Cheryl of Omaha and Donald (Abbie) of Hugoton, KS, 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, sisters: Janet (Glenn) Magsamen of Columbus Bonnie Pheigaru of Katy, TX, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene in 2018, brother Marvin (Darlene) Scholl, sisters: Marcella (Duane) Becker, Eloise Scholl and Dorothy (Maurice) Braun, one infant sister, brothers-in-law: Robert Pheigaru and Donald Strotman.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and Mgrs. Ralph Steffensmeier officiating. Interment following at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

