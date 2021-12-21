St. Edward announces holiday lighting winners

A Holiday Lighting Contest was held this year in the City of St. Edward, and all homes were judged during the week of Dec. 15.

Winners (top to bottom) were the homes of Chuck and Julie Long, first; Marc and Torrie Reardon (second) and Marti Hellbusch (third).

The contest was sponsored by the St. Edward FFA, Loup Public Power District -and the St. Edward Community Club.

Photos courtesy of St. Edward FFA.