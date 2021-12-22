Boone Central Holiday Tournament brackets set

Boone Central will host a Holiday Basketball Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28-29, at Boone Central High School in Albion.

The tournament seeds and brackets were announced Wednesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

1:00 p.m. – (Girls) #2 Adams Central vs. #3 Boone Central

2:30 p.m. – (Boys) #2 Adams Central vs. #3 Broken Bow

4:00 p.m. – (Girls) #1 Broken Bow vs. #4 Alliance

5:30 p.m. – (Boys) #1 Boone Central vs. #4 Alliance

Wednesday, Dec. 29

11:00 a.m. – Girls Consolation

12:30 p.m. – Boys Consolation

2:00 p.m. – Girls Championship

3:30 p.m. – Boys Championship