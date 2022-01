Dan Stankoski, currently serving as Boone County Road foreman, was hired as the County Highway Superintendent Tuesday, Dec. 28, by Boone County Commissioners.Stankoski was the only candidate interviewed by the commissioners Tuesday. He starts the new position Jan. 1, 2022.Stacey Ziemba resigned as highway superintendent effective Nov. 19, and Stankoski has been handling road reports and other paperwork since then. He has served as road foreman since February of 2017. He is a licensed highway superintendent.