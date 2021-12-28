Navigator Ventures announces plans for CO2 pipeline across area

Area landowners have received notification from Navigator C02 Ventures, LLC, based in Dallas, TX, about a CO2 pipeline that would serve the carbon capture and sequestration needs of ethanol plants across the area. Meetings will be held at five locations in Nebraska.

One of the pipeline sections would cross portions of Boone County, Madison County and Platte County as part of the Heartland Greenway carbon capture and sequestration system.

An information meeting on the pipeline will be held in Albion on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Cardinal Inn Event Center, 2588 Nebraska Highway 14.

The Heartland Greenway project is intended to reduce the transportation sector’s carbon output to meet reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets.

According to Navigator, the pipeline would provide “an economic means to reduce the carbon footprint of biofuels production and enable producers to create a more sustainable, premium product to bring to the market.”

In addition to biofuels producers, the project could serve other industrial customers in the Midwest “as a cost effective means to reduce their carbon footprint,” stated Navigator in an overview of the project.

